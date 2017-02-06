Rise in anti-Semitism graffiti and hateful images across the country as New Yorkers fight back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY - Who is spreading these hateful images across America?

From New York City to Houston's Rice University, vandals are creating symbols and messages of hate and anti-Semitism.

In Chicago, a suspect was caught on surveillance footage shattering the glass windows of a synagogue and leaving behind these Nazi decals.

"Unfortunately, there seems to be some more of that going on these days," one observer said.

Even more alarming, the Feds are investigating bomb threats against dozens of Jewish community centers all across the country in 26 states over the past month!

"It is significant," the JCC Association of North America's Director of Strategic Performance David Posner revealed. "We've not seen things like this before....isolated incidents, but nothing like this."

When this Manhattan chef, Jared Nied, saw a hateful message on the subway, he sprang into action.

"Who wants to see that right now?" Nied asked.

A subway rider posted pics of lots of people getting involved in cleaning up these disgusting images.

"I said, 'alright, who has...who has hand sanitizer? Alcohol will clean this,'" Nied added.

As the clean up began, a post said..."I've never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purel."

The buzz on social media even caught the attention of Chelsea Clinton.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted a picture about a different swastika found on a train....adding, "This is what New Yorkers do-- we turn hate into love."

"If we all come together and, you know, pool what we have, we can get through this," Nied insisted. "We can fight this. We can resist."

In the end, perhaps love will conquer all. We can only hope.