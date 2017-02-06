San Antonio couple shoots engagement photos at Whataburger

HOUSTON — What an unconventional way to celebrate your love and new engagement than with a photo shoot at Whataburger! Denise Gomez and Luis Limon wanted to shake things up a bit, revealing the big news of their pending nuptials at thier favorite burger joint.