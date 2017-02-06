Super Bowl fans take mass exodus out of Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston, our Super Bowl 51 guests are leaving town.

“This is like Thanksgiving on steroids. We will usually get somewhere between 110,000 to 130,000 tops at bush for Thanksgiving, we’ll see 120,000 [to] 130,300 today at least, we’ll see 30 to 35 thousand maybe at Hobby,” Bill Begley with Houston Airport System said.

But as was the theme for Houston this past week, we were prepared.

“TSA actually did bring in about 100 extra officers from across Texas to help with the processing today,” Begley said.

Patriot fans are leaving excited about last night’s win! But Atlanta fans— they’re really just not feelin’ it today.

One thing they can all agree on is that Houston did a fantastic job hosting this event.

Good luck topping that in 2018, Minneapolis!