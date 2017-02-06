Lt. Governor Dan Patrick asks Texas Rangers to find Tom Brady’s jersey

AUSTIN, Texas — The struggle to find Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey has gotten real— like the Texas Rangers may get involved!

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has asked the Texas Rangers to assist the Houston Police Department in locating the jersey, which was stolen from the Patriot’s locker room at NRG Stadium last night. Brady wore the jersey during the Patriots comeback victory in the Super Bowl.

The lieutenant governor released a statement saying:

“In Texas we place a very high value on hospitality and football. Tom Brady’s jersey has great historical value and is already being called ‘the most valuable NFL collectable ever.’ It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas. I’ve called Colonel Steve McCraw to ask that the Texas Rangers work with the Houston Police Department on this case.”

Brady was speaking to reporters and was caught on camera frantically searching and calling for help after the jersey seemingly disappeared from where the star player believed he had left it, according to Newsfix-affiliate Pix11.

USA Today reporters heard Brady calling to security staff and team equipment managers once he realized the iconic No. 12 jersey had gone missing.

”I’m a Texans and Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state and I don’t want anything to mar that victory. Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail,” Patrick said in a press release.

“It was right here,” Brady said. “I know exactly where I put it.”

Brady looked through several bags and told nearby players he needed their help to find the jersey, USA Today reported. But the longer they looked, the more frantic Brady grew.

“This is not good,” he said. “It was right here and now I don’t have it. Not good.”

USA Today caught Brady again as he left the NRG Stadium in Houston. He reportedly didn’t have much luck finding the jersey.

“It is going to be on eBay soon, I guess,” Brady said.

The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI in a remarkable 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons.