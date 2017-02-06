Tom Brady wins historic Super Bowl for mother who is battling cancer

HOUSTON — It was an emotional Sunday night for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Not only did he help engineer the largest comeback in Super Bowl history to win his fifth championship, but his mother, Galynn was in the stands.

The Washington Post reports Galynn Brady is battling cancer, and has gone through radiation and chemotherapy. Super Bowl LI was the first Patriots game she attended this season.

“She’s been through a lot. Way harder than what I went through (Sunday) night,” Brady said Monday morning. “My dad’s been there every step of the way. They set such a great example for me. All families go through challenging times personally, but she has a lot of love, a lot of support.

“I was happy (Sunday) night to celebrate with her. She hadn’t been to a game all year. What a helluva game for her to be at. It was really great.”

In a pregame interview with Westwood One’s Jim Gray, Brady said, “She’s the one I want to win it for.”

Brady was named the MVP after the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to win 34-28 in overtime over the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady posted a photo on Instagram after the game saying: “It takes a team. And so much love. #NeverStopBelieving.”

