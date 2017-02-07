Priest in Italy gets busted for porn, sex toys, bondage – and even orgies – on church property!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PADUA, Italy - An Italian priest is asking for forgiveness. Oh, you can say that again!

This priest in Italy got busted for allegedly having 30 lovers and taking them to a nudist resort in France for swingers!

Now the father faces defrocking for organizing orgies on church property.

The 48-year-old is even accused of carrying around a briefcase full of sex toys, vibrators and bondage equipment.

Some say this 'man-of-the-cloth' also concealed a bunch of porn videos in covers with the names of various popes!

And one accuser says the priest beat her in the rectory and even encouraged her to have sex with a horse!

Talk about needing an exorcism.

It turns out the priest confessed his sins after police found video evidence in his home.

For his soul's sake.....hopefully, this father can repent...and fast!