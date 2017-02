Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow feel good about their team, and more importantly it's health, going into spring training.

"We've got a tough team that shows up ready to play everyday, so when we start with that basis at the beginning of the day, we have a chance to win every game," Hinch said.

Last season, the Astros posted a record of 84-78, missing out on the playoffs. Pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Valentine's Day.