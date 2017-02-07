HOUSTON — Black History Month is a time for American of all colors to learn and understand the African-American experience. And for those who have lived it to look inside themselves and find out what being African-American means to them. There may be no better place to do both those things than the Houston Museum of African-American culture.
Black History Month: Houston Museum of African-American History
