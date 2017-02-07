Christie Brinkley poses in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 63

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mark Twain once said, "Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter."

Just look at supermodel and '80s icon Christie Brinkley gracing the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 63. This time, with her two daughters.

The model made the announcement on Instagram, showing a shot with her daughters: 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, daughter of Billy Joel, and 18-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook.

The post says "Thank you sports illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date!"

Brinkley first appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 1979, back when Jimmy Carter was in the white house and "Escape From Alcatraz" was in movie theaters. She told People magazine that she never thought she would pose in a bathing suit after turning 30, but getting the chance to pose with her daughters changed her mind.

Brinkley is coming to Houston next week to launch the 2017 swimsuit issue at an event Sports Illustrated calls "VIBES."

The new issue also features photos of olympians Simone Biles and Aly Raisman shot at the Cullen Sculpture Garden in Houston.

So take it from Christie Brinkley— age ain't nothing but a number!

In this case, probably good numbers for Sports Illustrated sales.