Reward offered for woman seen using stolen credit card taken during vehicle burglary

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a woman caught on camera using a credit card stolen during a vehicle burglary.

According to Houston police, a vehicle was burglarized in the early morning hours of Jan. 2 in the 2900 block of North Terminal Road. Hours later, a credit card that was reported stolen in the burglary was used to purchase $800 in items.

The suspect was caught on surveillance wearing a blue shirt with white long sleeves, dark blue camouflage pants and black military-style boots. She was seen leaving the 20100 block of the Eastex Freeway in a Burgundy Chevrolet Tahoe with large chrome rims.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.