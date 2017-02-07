Dozens arrested in Super Bowl week prostitution bust in north Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON — More than dozens of people were arrested during Super Bowl 51 week on misdemeanor prostitution charges in north Harris County, including three men also wanted on deportation orders, authorities said.

It’s of little surprise to law enforcement agencies nationwide, which recognize the NFL event as a major attraction for prostitution and other human trafficking. The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted several undercover police operations throughout the area, resulting in the arrests of 32 people near schools, daycares, businesses and residential areas.

The suspects were from a wide range of ages — the youngest being 17 years old — and backgrounds. Officers took only one woman into custody.

Officers said several of those arrested had pre-existing warrants for both misdemeanors or felonies. While most of the suspects were being held on bonds of $500, a few are being held at $1,500 and two men are being held at $5,000 bail.

According to the agency, the following men and women were arrested:

One of the felony warrants served was filed the day prior by Harris County Precinct 4 Investigators on a Human Trafficking related case. Three (3) of the suspects arrested also had Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Deportation Orders.

“The goal of these and similar police operations is to dampen and ultimately eliminate the blatant prostitution on the streets near our neighborhoods and business districts of Harris County,” Constable Mark Herman said.