Friendswood teens arrested after Shell station robbery

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas- Police have arrested three teens who allegedly burglarized a Shell station in Friendswood early Tuesday.

According to Friendswood police, officers were dispatched to a Shell Station located on FM 528 around 12:14 a.m. after a burglary alarm sounded. Officers arrived to find the front doors of the business had been broken out with concrete rocks.

Surveillance footage provided by the store owner helped to capture Justin Devon Land, 17, of League City and Hope Krista Gensemer, 18, of Friendswood. Both have been charged with possession of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian Chase Russell, 19, was arrested at his home and charged with burglary of a building after leading officers on a brief foot chase. Russell was still wearing the same clothes and backpack seen in the surveillance photo.

The property stolen from the convenience store was identified and returned to the owner.