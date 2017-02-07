Here’s how Houston reality star’s Super Bowl weekend boob debut went

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It is the "Boobie Chronicles" Newsfixers have been tuning into for the past week. Houston reality star, Cassandra Martinez, got a boob job to "up her game" for Super Bowl weekend.

Newsfix caught up with Martinez to see how her "Super Boob" debut went.

MTV's "Are you the one?" personality says it was a success.

"Super Bowl weekend was amazing it went by so fast," Martinez said.

Martinez was, at first, worried that her new breast implants would not be healed in time, but the 22-year-old made it to the Maxim Super Bowl 2017 party.

"I felt like a million bucks. I couldn't be more happy with the results from Dr. Rose. I was able to rock the red carpet. I saw a bunch of amazing, gorgeous-looking people."

She kept the party going on Super Bowl Sunday.

"I went to Drake's new club. Same thing, I had no issues," she said.

The reality star hopes to start taking advantage of her new assets. "Now that Super Bowl weekend is over. I'm ready to get back into the game and possibly go behind the scene . . . you know, reality TV shows or something that I can embrace my new surgery with."

Damn girl, you better work!

It is great to see Martinez is recovering so well. Hopefully, her new milkshake brings all the boys to the yard.