How many tornadoes hit Southeast Louisiana Tuesday morning?

NEW ORLEANS - Tornadoes started popping up rapidly Tuesday morning as a line of severe weather rolled through Southeast Louisiana.

How many tornadoes have been confirmed?

WGNO Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen says officials have confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down: One in Akers and along I-55 in Tangipahoa; one in Jefferson Parish at the intersection of St. George Avenue and Jefferson Highway; one in New Orleans East, and one in the Sunshine Bridge area near Donaldsonville.

It's expected that the National Weather Service will confirm that three or four more tornadoes also touched down in other areas, possibly in Terrytown, Madisonville and LaPlace.

So far, the most severe damage appears to be in New Orleans East, where dozens of people were injured.

I-10 exits at Downman Road and Chef Menteur Highway are closed. NOPD asks that everyone stay away from Chef Menteur Highway from Downman to Michaud and from Chef to Dwyer.