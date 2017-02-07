‘You made my son sick’: Mom says day care worker breastfed her baby without permission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBORRO, N.C. — Breastfeeding is supposed to be a beautiful bonding experience between a mother and her child, but imagine catching someone you barely know giving their breast milk to your baby!

Kaycee Oxendine is dealing with a traumatic experience after watching surveillance video of a daycare worker breastfeeding her 3-month-old son.

"She did it with ease like it's something she does on a normal basis," Oxendine said.

The daycare worker, who has a two-month old, told Oxendine it would help with her son's constipation.

"She said, did I want her to put my child to her breast and breastfeed? And I said no, that's nasty. We don't do things like that," Oxendine said.

As if it could get any worse, it turns out the infant is lactose intolerant. The poor baby spent his night vomiting in the hospital.

"That's an innocent baby. My baby couldn't say no. He couldn't defend himself," Oxendine said.

According to the daycare's director, the woman has been fired.

But the mother is hoping police press charges.

"Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick. I would hate for any parent, any family, to have to go through what me and my family have had to go through," Oxendine said.