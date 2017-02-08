Beyonce sued for $20M for sampling Messy Maya in iconic song ‘Formation’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS — Life's gettin' messy for Beyonce in Louisiana. Six years ago, Messy Maya — the foul-mouthed hip hop artist and comedian from New Orleans — made one of his many videos on the streets of his hometown. Less than a year later, he was fatally shot.

Beyonce samples Messy's voice for that video in her 2016 hit single, “Formation.” Now, Messy's estate is hoping to make lemons out of lemonade by suing the Queen Bey. They're asking for $20 million claiming she didn't give their home boy credit. The estate claims his work is, “The seed from which Beyonce's song grows.”

Messy's real name was Anthony Barre. His estate also claims Bey didn't respond when they tried contacting her about the alleged infringement.

Some of Messy's fans believe Beyonce cemented his legacy, suggesting she actually helped immortalize the rapper.

A judge will have to decide whether he was wronged. But you can be sure, Beyonce`s lawyers will put up a messy fight. In fact, they're probably already getting in formation.