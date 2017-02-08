Deputies: Man arrested after ransacking Magnolia High School overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a high school and ran amok.

Darrell Lawrence, 20, was arrested Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County Constable's Office for Pct. 5 said he broke into Magnolia High School last week and smashed windows, computers, and anything else he could get his hands on.

"All in all there were approximately 22 windows that were busted with a crowbar," Chief Deputy Chris Jones said. "There were a couple offices that were ransacked pretty good and there was about $400 cash stolen out of one of the offices."

The vandalism caused more than $25,000 worth of damage.

This is the second time Lawrence has been caught vandalizing a school. He's currently on probation in Harris County for breaking into Tomball Memorial High School about two years ago.

This time, Lawrence will be facing multiple charges including burglary of a building and criminal mischief. He could be put away for up to two years in addition to a $10,000 fine if he is found guilty.