HPD: High-speed chase ends in flames after driver plows through gas station

HOUSTON — A high speed chase Tuesday ended in flames at a gas station in north Houston, authorities said.

The Houston Police Department followed the vehicle in hot pursuit until the driver rammed into a Chevron gas station on Collingsworth Street. Surveillance footage captured the video as it rammed into a van and ultimately lose control before hitting a gas pump.

"I was taking care of a customer and then I heard an explosion," the Chevron's manager said.

Neighbors were thankful Houston firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly before they could spread and cause more damage.