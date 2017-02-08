MAXIM Magazine Super Bowl party sends Houston into overdrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It’s safe to say the MAXIM Party 2017 owes the city of Houston absolutely nothing. The highly-anticipated party of Super Bowl weekend shut down the Smart Financial Centre Saturday in Sugar Land, upholding its dominance as “The” party to attend.

Year after year, the MAXIM party has proven to be one of the most premiere events for musicians, athletes, celebrities and entrepreneurs worldwide, and this year was no different.

Host Thomas J. Henry and Karma International produced an electrifying night with over 4,000 top-tier guests, and lucky fans whose pockets were deep enough to afford a $750 general admission ticket.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted outside with stunt motorcyclists flying through the air at the Monster Energy FMX Motorcycle show. A-list celebrities lit up the red carpet as flashbulbs from the cameras captured their photos before they made their way inside the state-of-the-art venue.

Partying with @joejonas and @dnce at the #Maxim #SuperBowl2017 #Houston #sb51 #joejonas #dnce A video posted by Debra (@deb.denise) on Feb 5, 2017 at 11:17am PST

The exclusive affair kept guests hyped and hydrated with the Monster Energy lounge and open bar. Beautiful lingerie models welcomed party-goers with warm smiles and Bud Light beer.

Nick Cannon, Bow Wow, Jeezy, Fergie, Wale and many more partied to the sounds of Travis Scott and the sensational group, DNCE! DJ Khaled sent the party into overdrive as he went live on the "ones and twos." And get this! As Khaled deejayed, acrobatic dancers hung by red ribbons from the ceiling, giving the audience one heck of a show.

NewsFix caught up with the CEO and Executive Producer of Karma International, Dylan Marer, the day before the event. Marer said in order to create a party of this magnitude, you have to create the perfect formula.

“Consistently producing the best events is like creating the best cocktails over and over again," he said. "You have to have the right recipe and source unique, flavorful, high-quality ingredients. That is exactly what we have done for the MAXIM Party 2017."

Marer also said you have to invite the “right” people, and who’s more "right" to headline the party than Scott, an H-Town native. Scott and DNCE hit the stage around 11 p.m. and kept the crowd jumping 'til 2:30 a.m.