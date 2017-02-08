Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Work, kids, bills, taxes, traffic, smart phones, email, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Netflix, politics...wash, rinse, repeat! Argggggggggg! It's easy to be consumed by stress and anxiety. So what's the best way to disconnect from all that noise and tune into inner-peace, meditation or medication?

Many reach for chill pills, but a new study from Psychiatry Research finds that meditation could be a better remedy for anxiety. Next time you're tempted to pop some pills, think twice. Maybe all you really need is a little R&R to keep calm and carry on.