New Orleans tornado picks up mom and 8-week-old baby

NEW ORLEANS -- One of the most harrowing stories from the devastating tornadoes in New Orleans, comes from a mother trying to protect her child.

Amanda Stockfelt was at work in an office trailer with her 8-week-old baby and a co-worker when the tornado headed straight for them.

“I was holding her and heard the sound of a freight train. I placed her back in the car seat, buckled her up, and put her underneath my work desk. I crawled underneath there with her and locked my arm around the handle of her car seat." Amanda said remembering the harrowing details.

“We heard the trailer coming apart as we flipped over backwards and went flying through the air. I saw the sky inside of the vortex and her car seat above my head before we hit the ground.

As the tornado devoured everything in its path, the young mother had one concern and that was to protect her baby, by any means necessary.

“I didn't care about me, I didn't even feel my injuries until hours later. I was just worried about her, that's it!” Amanda exclaimed.