Newsfix Exclusive: Legendary activist Harry Belafonte reacts to King letter opposing him

WASHINGTON — Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as Attorney General in a 52 - 47 vote, which includes one Democrat, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

"The nomination is confirmed," the acting senate president declared, followed by a round of applause.

All this comes after days of high drama in the senate committee and a jarring 30 hours of debate from Democrats trying to derail Sessions' nomination!

The heated battle over President Trump's pick reached a nuclear level on the senate floor.

That's because Sen. Elizabeth Warren was basically shut down while reading from a 1986 letter from Dr. Martin Luther King's widow— Coretta Scott King— which accused Sessions of attempting to "intimidate and frighten elderly black voters."

"Mitch McConnell said I was out of line and shut me up," Warren later said.

"She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on the senate floor.

In a Newsfix exclusive, legendary activist Harry Belafonte— a civil rights marcher with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.— gave his reaction to Coretta Scott King's letter being used in the political fight over Sessions' nomination.

"Whether we would say, 'oh, it can't be that bad. The racial thing is so long ago.' But the truth of the matter is that it's never gone away," Belafonte insisted. "It's always been there. And the fact that it now expresses itself without any impediment from law or government— and be supported by the head of state-- tells America a lot about itself."

Belafonte says Dr. King would applaud the way many protests are being handled today.

"And I think if Dr. King were alive, it would put a big smile on his face that it has broadened its process to 'integrate'— that this was all done non-violently," he added.

But Sessions himself has publicly denied racial allegations against him.

Republicans point out Sessions actually helped secure the death penalty for a Klan leader back in the 1980s.

Sen. Lindsay Graham tweets: In 2009, Sessions received the 'Governmental Award of Excellence' from the NAACP.

And in the end, all the political theater didn't get a curtain-call.