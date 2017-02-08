× Teen arrested after making shooting threats at Deer Park ISD school

DEER PARK, Texas — A 15-year-old teen was arrested Tuesday morning after he threatened to cause a shooting at high school in Deer Park Independent School District, authorities said.

The Deer Park Police Department said the teen was taken into custody at North Campus High School after officers received an anonymous tip while acting as a school resource officers. Investigators and staff acted quickly to identify the suspect and isolate him within the school, officers said.

Upon being arrested, the teen admitted to making statements to other students about how he was going to carry out the act, the department said. While this investigation is still on going, initial reports indicate that the suspect did not have the means to carry out his plans.

The suspect was charged with third degree felony terroristic threat, which carries a penalty of two to ten years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.