Boy’s body found under bleachers at school in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — The body of a missing 14-year-old boy was found Wednesday afternoon near the bleachers at Saint Jerome Catholic School and Day Care in northwest Houston.

The teen's family and friends gathered at the scene and identified him as Mike Delfin.

The Houston Police Department said the teen was not a student at the school and they don't suspect foul play.

However, a family friend said the teen's mother was panicked when he didn't return home Tuesday night.

"It was around 11:30 when she send me the message. I told her to call the police and she was saying something happened probably, something happened to him,” friend Julia Martinez said.

As news of Delfin's death spreads, friends have already begun to memorialize him on social media.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help his family with funeral costs.