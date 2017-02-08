Tomball ISD facing lawsuit after alleged bullying of student with autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOMBALL, Texas — The family of a Tomball High School student with special needs is suing the school district over bullying.

Michael Moriarty and his partner Michael West represent the underage student and her family. They said their client is on the autism spectrum and has poor vision in one eye. The lawsuit claims members of the school's Charms Dance Team took unflattering pictures of the victim and posted them to social media along with hurtful comments.

Some of the postings went viral and were viewed more than 60,000 times. The attorneys said their client needed psychological counseling. The attorneys also said they have evidence that the girls' intent was to slander their client.

Eventually, two of the girls exposed the scheme to the school's principal, but the attorneys said the proper action wasn't taken. They said the principle gave two of the offenders in-school suspension but postponed it until after a dance competition. The lawyers said the school has a responsibility to send a message that bullying will not be tolerated.

A spokeswoman for Tomball ISD said they are unable to comment on pending litigation.

Whether or not this is resolved by a judge, no child deserved the judgment that comes with being bullied.