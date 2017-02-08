Trump blows up the Twittersphere with ‘EASY D!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON - What was the President thinking?!

That's what's driving the Twittersphere crazy right now after President Trump's tweet saying. "Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!"

What exactly does that mean?

That's what everyone wants to know!

Trump was trolled by Porn Hub on Twitter....saying "Who doesn't love waiting for some EASY D?"

Well, maybe Trump was calling out Japanese pop singer Utada for her hit, 'Easy Breezy?'

No, probably not!

Or maybe 'The Donald' was listening to some classic Commodores?

You know, 'Easy like a Sunday morning?'

Well, some even say the President may be signaling support for the LGBTQ community.

LGBTQ dating app Grindr's Twitter response was an emoji scratching its chin in deep thought.

Some other responses included 'I'm always looking for EASY D, but it's not as easy to come by." and "No D worth having comes easy."

There's also a comparison between 'Sunny D' and 'Easy D.' There's even a tweet of the Trumpster in nothing but a bath robe.

At the end of the day. What should be 'EASY D' can get pretty complicated!