Trump tweets against Nordstrom dumping Ivanka’s brand puts White House on the defensive

WASHINGTON- President Trump is upset over his daughter Ivanka's fashion line being dumped by Nordstrom, and he's tweeting up a storm about it!

Trump tweets, "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!"

Oh boy! Here we go, ya'll.

The president even re-tweeted his personal tweet on the @POTUS account at the White House!

Now critics are calling out the president for being 'unethical' and airing out family matters with his tweets.

"I think this was less about his family's business and an attack on his daughter," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer commented.

But Nordstrom says they dumped the brand for 'bad sales.'

And now TJ Maxx and Marshalls have done the same thing, too.

"For someone to take out their concern with his policies on a family member of his is not acceptable," Spicer added. "And a president has every right as a father to stand up for them."

Apparently, the controversy is good for business because Nordstrom stock shot up over four percent in just one day after the president's tweet.

There's actually a #GrabYourWallet movement to boycott all Trump-related products.

Guess we'll see if Trump supporters decide to 'dump' the dumpers!