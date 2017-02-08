Woman’s frozen corpse found stuck, dangling from a clothing donation bin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A community is left stunned after a woman was found dead following a tragic accident involving an outdoor clothing donation bin.

According to the coroner, Judith Permar's left arm got stuck inside the bin for hours in the frigid temperatures after a step-stool collapsed beneath her. The 56-year-old broke her arm and her wrist and just couldn't get free. She died from a combination of blunt force trauma and hypothermia.

Investigators believe she went to the drop box around 2 o’clock Sunday morning and, for some reason, she was fishing bags out of the bin. Six hours later she was discovered with her feet suspended above the ground. Her Hummer was nearby with the engine still running.

Kia Vazquez says, “There's no way I'd be in my right mind knowing that my wife, or my mom or my sister died like that."

Permar leaves behind a husband, four kids and four grandchildren. They said news of her chilling death leaves them mourning the loss of a really warm-hearted woman.