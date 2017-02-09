9 arrested in connection with AT&T store robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A total of 9 suspects were arrested after an AT&T store robbery. According to Houston police the robbery took place on the northwest side around 8p.m. today.

A deputy, who happened to be at a fast food restaurant behind the store, was alerted after he noticed four vehicles in the parking lot of the business. The deputy swiftly alerted other authorities as the perpetrators looted boxes of iPhones and other electronics.

Several units arrived and detained a number of the suspects inside the store. K-9 units pursued those who fled on foot leaving one suspect injured from a dog bite.

It is unclear how much merchandise was taken and if weapons were involved.