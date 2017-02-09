Class Acts: High schooler from Tomball adds another Grammy’s trip to impressive bucket list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOMBALL, Texas— Kaicey Pritts has seen some of the biggest events in the last year.

"I've been to the Grammy's. I've been to a Presidential Debate in Miami. I've been to the Presidential Inauguration," Pritts said.

Not a bad list for the Concordia Lutheran High School senior! As an active student journalist, Pritts has taken part in a variety of programs to get to these major events.

"I'm just thankful to attend these things people dream of," Pritts said. "It's really helped me grow as a person and see what I want to be doing with my life."

Pritts is heading back to the Grammy's this weekend for the second year in a row.

"I love people doing what they love, and when I see singers and performers go up there and do what they love, it really inspires me."

Pritts hasn't decided which college she'll attend next year, but is most interested in Texas A&M, Penn State and Northwestern.