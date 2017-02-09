Defective Ford Mustang leads to house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA- What could have been a simple car fire has left a family without a home.

The Pasadena Fire Department responded to a car fire around 1:30am today after receiving a call that a Ford Mustang was engulfed in flames. The owner of the home rushed to contain the blaze with a fire hose but was unsuccessful. The fire quickly spread to the back of the house bursting a gas line, power pole and transformer.

While fire fighters worked to contain the fire from reaching the neighbor’s home, Centerpoint Energy turned off the gas and cut the power lines.

The owner informed reporters that he believes a defect in his Ford Mustang was the cause of the fire.