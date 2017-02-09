Galveston veteran, who played ‘Taps’ every evening at sunset, passes away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas — Sunsets at the corner of 21st and Postoffice streets on Galveston Island will never be quite the same.

“He became quite a legend down here,” Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.

Guy Taylor, known for playing “Taps” every evening at sunset on his balcony overlooking the intersection, lost his battle with cancer Tuesday at the age of 84.

“Everybody loved him, we’d literally have a regular crowd of locals that would come out to this intersection here, to hear 'Taps,' take their hat off, put their hand over their heart,” Yarbrough explained.

This busy street would come to a standstill, in part thanks to Constable Clint Wayne Brown, who would block traffic.

"Me being a veteran it means something to me, when they play taps, that’s the respect you pay,” Brown said.

Guy entered the marines in 1950, and the United States Marine Corps flag can still be seen waving atop his balcony railing.

“He had a good friend of his that was in South Korea with him when they were over there in the Korean War and one of his buddies did not come back, and it always resonated in his mind and he decided he wanted to start playing taps and that’s how it started,” Brown explained.

“He’s totally going to be missed, it’s a devastating loss to Galveston… we had a lot of people that would come to hear him play,” says Chris Whatley, bartender at the Taquilo's Tex-Mex Restaurant that sits beneath Taylor’s home.

“It was kinda awe inspiring, because everybody respected what he did, and to just honor our troops and honor those veterans, I know it meant a lot to him as well,” says Kathy Modzelewski.

The City of Galveston honored Taylor with is own day and proclamation back in 2015. A tribute is being planned for March 4th.

“We’re going to continue with it, because he did want it to continue and I think he would want us to keep going with this, we’re going to make arrangements to keep this going one way or the other,” Constable Brown said.