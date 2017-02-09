Good Samaritans save one man from fiery crash, unable to get to the second

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY -- Good Samaritans try to save two men from a fiery crash but were only able to pull one of them from the wreckage.

Deputies say just after midnight the two men were driving east on the Beaumont highway when they lost control and rolled over into a ditch before their car burst into flames.

There were two bystanders who saw the burning car. They rushed to save the men but sadly, were only able to pull one man out. The other died in the burning car.

The survivor was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Now the difficult task is to figure out who was driving.

Deputies say the surviving male was drunk at the time of the accident but claims that his friend was driving.