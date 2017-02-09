HOUSTON — Long before we were doing the whip and nae nae, famed Brooklyn choreographer Buddha Stretch was laying down the fundamentals of hip-hop freestyle dance. Considered a pioneer in the business, Buddha has devoted his life to dance and the art of expression through movement and music. Local dancer Le'Andre Douglas was responsible for getting Buddha to Houston where he taught a master class to a packed house. Eager to learn from the best, local dancers got an up close and personal look at some of the moves that were nonexistent before Buddha and his dance crew Elite Force made them a reality decades ago.
Hip-hop dance pioneer teaches master class in Houston
