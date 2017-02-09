× Houston Texans to hold training camp off-site for first time in team’s history

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans announced Thursday the team will hold its 2017 training camp at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. It is the first time the Texans will hold training camp off-site, as they have spent the last 15 seasons at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

The Greenbrier is a National Historic Landmark and resort that has hosted distinguished guests from around the world since 1778, including 26 U.S. presidents. And the New Orleans Saints have held their training camp at The Greenbrier for the last three years.

Officials said exact dates and times for the training camp practices will be released at a later date.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to hold training camp at the Greenbrier,” Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Rick Smith said. “It’s a wonderful place and the facilities and climate combine for an ideal environment as our team trains, bonds, and prepares for the 2017 season.”

Known as “America’s Resort,” The Greenbrier encompasses more than 10,000 acres of rolling landscape that includes: four golf courses; a championship indoor and outdoor tennis facility; a multi-purpose sports performance center, which includes two grass fields, one artificial surface field and a training facility; a 40,000-square-foot spa rated by Conde Nast as one of the top 25 in the world; a breadth of sporting activities; shops; private homes at The Greenbrier Sporting Club; and, at its heart, a vast and imposing grand hotel purchased in 2009 by West Virginia entrepreneur Jim Justice II.

The Greenbrier has undergone a $250 million restoration and is now home to The Greenbrier Classic, a PGA TOUR FedEx Cup event.