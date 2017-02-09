HPD: Man reported missing Super Bowl Sunday found dead in Sunnyside

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a man reported missing Super Bowl Sunday was found fatally shot in the Sunnyside area hours later, the Houston Police Department said.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office started searching for Alvin Reid after he was last seen at the Bourbon Street Pub in the 12900 block of Westheimer Road earlier that day. He left the location with a friend, who was driving a gray Toyota Camry, officers said.

Relatives tried calling Reid’s cell phone, but he didn’t answer. Houston police later found the victim’s body around 6:30 p.m. in a grassy area of an apartment complex parking lot in the 3300 block of Alice Street.

Officers had been called to the scene after receiving reports of shots fired.

Reid is from Louisiana and is believed to be in his mid-30s.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).