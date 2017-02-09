Jeff Sessions sworn-in as Attorney General

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON— The Trump administration is adding to their ranks. Former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions is officially the country's 84th Attorney General, sworn in Thursday in the oval office.

Sessions pledged to be tough on a crime problem that he sees as getting out of control. Sessions was considered by many the most controversial of president Trump's cabinet choices.

But now that he's in, what's next road block?

Well Trump's Supreme Court nominee, judge Neil Gorsuch, might be adding to the President's problems. After the President lashed out at a federal judge who ruled against his immigration ban, Sen. Richard Blumenthal reported that Gorsuch told him Trump's attacks on the judicial branch are "disheartening" and "demoralizing."

Following that, President Trump fired off a tweet accusing the senator of misrepresenting judge Gorsuch, even though several other senators and the judge's official spokesman confirmed the judges stance.

Blumenthal said, "I absolutely accurately stated what Judge Gorsuch said to me."

So, with judge Gorsuch's confirmation still on the horizon this story has at least one more chapter yet to be written.