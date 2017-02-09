Man holds girlfriend and daughter hostage in southwest Houston

A two hour hostage standoff involving a domestic disturbance has left a man facing criminal charges.

The Houston police department was called to an apartment complex on the southwest side around 9p.m. Wednesday night. The female officer arrived to find a man holding his girlfriend and their 6-year-old child hostage.

According to HPD, the officer was threatened by the suspect and was instructed to stand down. The Harris County SWAT team responded to the scene and commenced the negotiation process. After a two hour long standoff the suspect finally released the two victims.

The suspect is currently be held on multiple charges including; kidnapping, unlawful restraint and threatening a police officer.