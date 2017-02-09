Police: Pasadena man attempts to lure teenage girl with $100, charged with kidnapping

PASADENA, Texas — A man is behind bars after he tried luring a teenage girl into his vehicle Tuesday by offering her $100, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Salvador Avalos, 32, is charged with attempted kidnapping.

Investigators said the would-be 17-year-old victim was walking home from school around 2 p.m. when Avalos approached her in an older model Lincoln Navigator. He offered the victim money to ride away with him but the teen refused, after which, police said Avalos became more forceful.

“If you don’t get in, I will make you,” Avalos said, according to police.

As the victim started walking faster, the suspect pulled his vehicle over and climbed out. The teen immediately rushed into the Pasadena Heritage Museum where she contacted the police.

Officers said Avalos was arrested two hours later during a traffic stop near Taylor Street and Red Bluff Road after a policemen spotted his vehicle. He was also slapped with a traffic violation. There was no weapon used or displayed during the incident.

He confessed to the attempted abduction in an interview at the station, police said.