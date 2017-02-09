Serving up some deals on this National Pizza Day

HOUSTON — Happy National Pizza Day! To celebrate local pizza joints are serving up some cheesy deals to save you some dough.

Domino’sGet a large three-topping pizza for $7.99 when you order online and pick up in-store. Also, Domino’s mix-and-match offer involving two or more items for $5.99 each is always a winner.

Marco’s PizzaSave $3 off orders of $15 or more.

Papa John’sEnjoy 40% off all regular-price pizzas through March 5.

Pizza HutGrab a medium three-topping pizza for $6.

Chuck E Cheese – Take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon.