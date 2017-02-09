Tuberculosis showing up in southeast Texas schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT BEND CO. - As if there’s not enough drama to worry about in high school, now y ou can now add an old-school deadly disease to the list!

Cases of tuberculosis are popping up around the area.

The first case showed up at El Campo High School in Wharton County, then another case at Fort Bend's Clements High School.

Now, El Campo ISD is taking the bull by the horns with T.B. testing.

The disease has students and parents freaked out, but is there really anything to worry about?

That depends since tuberculosis is contagious and it spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

According to the World Health Organization, a person with active T.B. can infect up to 15 people through close contact over the course of a year.

T.B. cannot be spread through handshakes, sharing food or kissing.

Symptoms include cough, fever, night-sweats, and weight loss.

