‘Happy endings’ spa raid ends with two arrested in north Harris County, officers say

SPRING, Texas— Two women have been arrested following an investigation into an illegal massage parlor, the Harris County Constable Pct. 4 Office said.

The Elite Massage Spa in the 4400 block of FM 2920 was raided Thursday after neighboring residents tipped off the constable’s office.

Xiaoying Cao and Rong Zheng were arrested and charged with class B misdemeanor and felony prostitution.

“Businesses and citizens of north Harris County have made it clear that they refuse to just stand by and allow their communities to deteriorate to the point where prostitution is looked upon as a normal part of our local society,” Mark Herman said. “These types of illegal activities seem to attract other bad elements such as drug dealers and users, thieves and others who would prey upon our local residents. It will not be overlooked, tolerated or condoned within our local communities where we live and raise our children.”

Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted the investigation and are asking residents to report illegal prostitution and other unlawful activities. Tipsters can remain anonymous.