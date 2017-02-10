Class Acts: ChiChi Nwankwo follows ‘positive route’ to wrestling success, following family tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Texas - Nkechinyere "ChiChi" Nwankwo has dreams of competing in the Olympics, and if the start of her wrestling career is any indication, that could one day be a reality.

"My dream is to not only be an Olympic wrestler, but use that as an outlet for others to raise themselves up," Nwankwo said. "I can be that poster child to show them they can do the same thing, and you don't have to come from money or anything like that. You can have a rough background. You can come from loss."

The senior at Foster High School comes from a family of wrestlers, but she only got serious about the sport three years ago after her dad passed away. ChiChi says she chose to take the "positive route" and has become one of the top female wrestlers in the country. Last year, she won the state championship in her weight division.

"Yeah, I have a tattoo and I'm strong because of all these brothers I have, but it doesn't matter, as long as you have the heart and the mindset, nothing can take you down," she said.

Nwankwo has committed to wrestling in college at Oklahoma City University.