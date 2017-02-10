Flix Fix: John Wick Chapter 2 and Fifty Shades Darker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The sequels have returned with action flick John Wick Chapter 2 smashing into theaters this weekend offering a higher body count and more violence. Just in time for Valentine’s Day Fifty Shades Darker hopes to lure viewers back into the secret pleasure room. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews both sequels aiming at very different audiences plus Oscar nominated foreign film Toni Erdmann finally hits theaters and with an American version on the way, this is your chance to see the original before Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig take over the roles.