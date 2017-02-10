Foster father takes in terminally ill children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AZUSA, Calif. — As if being a father isn't already a tough job, a foster father outside Los Angeles might have the world's biggest heart and toughest job.

Mohamed Bzeek is a 62-year-old, soft-spoken, devout Muslim from Libya. He the only foster parent in Los Angeles County to take in terminally ill children. He's cared for foster children for more than two decades. Ten have died under his care, some in his arms.

Bzeek came to the U.S. as a college student in 1978. A few years later he met his future wife, who was already involved in the foster system. Together, they opened their home their home to children and taught classes on foster care at community colleges. Starting in the mid '90s, the family started to exclusively take in terminally ill children.

The couple divorced in 2013 and Bzeek took on the mission on his own.

Many of the kids would otherwise have to live in medical facilities or with nurses who foster. The state pays Bzeek for each child under his care, but sometimes it barely covers medical costs.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $100,000 to help Bzeek's household. The woman who started the fundraiser is a stranger who was inspired by Bzeek's story. She says it was an impulsive decision, but she's glad she could help a man who makes the world a better place.