Lee College Volleyball Coach is fighting for equal pay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYTOWN, Texas — Ever feel like you're having the same conversation about equal pay, over and over again. It's that kind of gender discrimination that`s got Lee College volleyball coach Tracie Johnson upset.

Johnson, who has coached at the school in Baytown for close to 30 years, is serving up a lawsuit to Lee College.

The lawsuit claims Johnson gets paid up to $25,000 less than the men's basketball coach and the basketball coach has a losing record, teaches fewer courses and has fewer academic credentials.

Lee College tells Newsfix, “Lee College takes seriously all allegations of unfair and unequal treatment. This issue has been thoroughly investigated and the college believes that it has taken all necessary actions with respect to this matter and will defend itself against this lawsuit.”

The volleyball team, however, rallies for their coach to receive equal pay.

Don't worry, Johnson is still calling the plays from the sideline. As for how this lawsuit will play out, looks like the ball is on Lee College's side of the court.