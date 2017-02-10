Man proves to be no match for girlfriend, her gal pal during domestic dispute

HOUSTON– A wild fight between a man, his girlfriend and a friend who had her back led to the boyfriend being shot early Friday.

It all started at an apartment complex on Collingsworth and Dabney, and ended at a Houston hospital.

According to Houston police, the man was fighting with his girlfriend inside of an apartment, but the girlfriend and another woman forced him outside.

The man then drove his Chevy Suburban into the girlfriend’s apartment window, but it didn’t break. The women called police for help, but the man fled before officers arrived.

He was not finished, however.

After police took a statement from the women and left the scene, the man allegedly returned and tried to get inside the girlfriend’s apartment again.

Once inside, he grabbed the girlfriend by her hair and dragged her outside and tried to force her into the Suburban. The woman’s friend ran to her defense, and started breaking out windows of the SUV, police said.

At some point, the man was shot in the arm. The man took off running, leaving the Suburban behind.

After making it several blocks away, he called 911, and emergency crews transported him to the hospital.

The women were not seriously hurt and no charges against either of them have been filed at this time.

It was not known who fired the gun.