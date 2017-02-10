× Miguel, Diplo and other stars hit H-Town for Sports Illustrated’s VIBES Festival next weekend

HOUSTON— No need for summer months to get the swimsuit season hot and popping in Houston— next weekend the city welcomes Sports Illustrated’s 2017 VIBES Swimsuit Festival. And while Miguel and Diplo are the event’s musical headliners, the star-studded list of models and award-winning chefs is what’s going to make this shindig really sizzle.

Running Feb. 17 – 18 at the Post HTX, the festival will feature SI Swimsuit cover models Chrissy Teigen, Christie Brinkley, Hailey Clauson, Nina Agdal, Aly Raisman; and models Hannah Ferguson, Rose Bertram, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Alexa Ray Joel and many more.

Brinkley broke the internet earlier this month, strutting her stuff alongside her beautiful daughters and rocking a sexy black one piece on the cover of SI Swimsuit magazine. At age 63, the long-time model was giving us life, even though she hadn’t professionally posed in a swimsuit in more than a decade.

Like seriously, #goals!

VIBES is also spotlighting a curated selection of food from award-winning chefs like Five & Ten’s Hugh Acheson, Underbelly’s Chris Shepherd, and Unci and UchiKo’s Tyson Cole— just to name a few.

General admission for Saturday starts at $35 with VIP passes going for $150 per day. If you’re looking to hang out all weekend, the all access pass includes both days and is $250. To purchase tickets, check out the VIBES event page.

It looks like swimsuit season is coming even earlier this year, Houston. Are you ready?