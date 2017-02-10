× Mom, daughter busted in alleged heist at Target in north Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON — A mother is behind bars Friday after deputies said she and her teenage daughter tried to push a loaded shopping cart of unpaid merchandise out of a Target store in north Harris County. The daughter has since been bailed out.

Xiomara Quintanilla, 44, is charged with robbery while her 17-year-old daughter Jennifer Quintallia faces theft charges.

It all happened Monday evening in the 19500 block of the North Freeway when surveillance cameras caught the pair dumping multiple items into their shopping basket, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to authorities, Target’s Loss Prevention officers attempted to stop the suspects after they passed the store’s registers. Jennifer was detained without incident, but Xiomara began throwing items as loss prevention officers detained her daughter, officials said.

Xiomara then struck one of the store officer’s in the face as she ran to the parking lot. Deputies were able to detain the suspect before she could leave and arrested them both at the scene, investigators said.

Jennifer was released on $500 bond, but Xiomara remains behind bars with a $10,000 bond.