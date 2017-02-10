President Trump flexes his foreign policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — President Trump seems to be changing his tune from the song he was singing just after his election. In November, he told Fox News' Chris Wallace, "I don't know why we have to be bound by a one-China policy."

Before taking office, Trump shook-up relations with our Asian acquaintance by signaling that he might pursue diplomatic relations with Taiwan. That would upend decades of official foreign policy that recognizes Taiwan as part of China, the one-China policy.

But not anymore. The Commander in Chief had a lengthy phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday night, and Trump says he will honor the one-China policy after all. Needless to say, Beijing is pleased.

Meanwhile, Taiwan officials released a statement saying the United States is their most important ally.

So it seems Trump is learning how to keep everybody happy.

And he's getting more practice, hosting the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at the white house Friday.

The President pledged a U.S. commitment to our Pacific ally, saying, "We are committed to the security of Japan... and to further strengthening our very crucial alliance."

Not even a month in, and President Trump is becoming pretty presidential.